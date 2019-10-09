The Dorf Haus Bavarian Style Supper Club, Roxbury, near Sauk City, has been named top supper club in the annual Madison Newspapers STAR of Madison reader poll, where fans vote for a month for all their favorites.
The Dorf Haus is family owned, featuring for dinner, fish fry on Friday nights, prime rib on Saturdays, chicken on Sundays, and offers an extensive salad bar including bread sticks, homemade cheese spread, liver pate, pickled gizzards and other homemade salads. Supper clubs are known for their longevity and The Dorf Haus is celebrating 60 years with the second generation Maier family dishing up favorite recipes and traditions.
On the bar side, the Dorf Haus serves up award-winning Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioneds and Grasshopper ice cream after dinner drinks, another mark of an authentic supper club. Unlike other supper clubs, the Dorf Haus comes with a Bavarian twist. One page of menu selections is devoted to German favorites.
The Dorf Haus also took first place for best buffet for its Bavarian Smorgasbord offered on select Mondays throughout the year. The buffet includes such items as Knackwurst,
Sauerbraten, Wiener Schnitzel, Pork Schnitzel, Hocks, Spatzle, Kartoffel, Nudeln, Kraut and other rotating German specialties, plus salad bar and desserts. The smorgasbord comes with a side order of entertainment with Buttons and Banjo playing polkas. The Dorf Haus also produces extravagant buffets for Thanksgiving, Easter and Mother’s Day.
The Dorf Haus also earned a second place Star award for ethnic dining and third for best fish fry in the region.
For more information, call 608-643-3980, or visit foodspot.com/dorfhaus.
