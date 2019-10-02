Dorf Kapelle Show Band to perform at Dorf Haus

The Dorf Kapelle Show Band will perform ethnic style music of a typical European Village from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Dorf Haus, 8931 County Highway Y, Sauk City. The Dorf Kapelle 16-piece band, with performers from around Wisconsin that consists of German and Austrian waltzes, marches and polkas along with arrangements Dorf Kapelle members have written featuring accordions, trombones, tubas, alphorns and more.
The bar opens at 10:30 a.m. for the German-inspired event featuring a Bavarian buffet at noon which includes Kasseler Rippchen, Sauerbraten, Spatzle, Red Cabbage, German Potato Salad and more. The cost is $42. Reservations are required.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information and reservations, call 608-643-3980, or visit foodspot.com/dorfhaus.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)