The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting to discuss the improvements on Highway 136 from Skillet Creek Road to Hwy. DL in Sauk County from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at Baraboo Town Hall, 101 Cedar St., Baraboo. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.

This project will replace 1.26 miles of deteriorated pavement on Hwy. 136 between Skillet Creek Road and Hwy. DL in Baraboo. The shoulders of the roadway will be widened in sections, and a box culvert will be replaced near the Hwy. DL intersection. Hwy. 136 will be closed to through traffic for the duration of construction. Construction is anticipated for 2028.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. If unable to attend or for more information contact WisDOT project manager Greg Brecka at 608-516-6524, gregory.brecka@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Greg Brecka, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.

Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Greg Brecka at least three working days prior to the meeting.