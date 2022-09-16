DOT hosts public meeting, Hwy. 151/C intersection

TRENTON — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting to discuss the safety improvement project for the intersection at Highway 151 and Hwy. C in the town of Trenton in Dodge County, from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday in the town of Trenton Town Hall, N10584 Jersey Road, Fox Lake. The objective is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.