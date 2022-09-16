DOT hosts public meeting, Hwy. 151/C intersection

TRENTON — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting to discuss the safety improvement project for the intersection at Highway 151 and Hwy. C in the town of Trenton in Dodge County, from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday in the town of Trenton Town Hall, N10584 Jersey Road, Fox Lake. The objective is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.
Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. If unable to attend or need more information, contact WisDOT project manager Matthew Lamb at 608-246-5638, matthew.lamb@dot.wi.gov or mail written comments to Matthew Lamb at 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.
Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Lamb at least three working days prior to the meeting.