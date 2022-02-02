DOT hosts safety improvement project meeting

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting to discuss a safety improvement project at the Highway 12 and Hwy. 188/Tetiva Road intersection near Sauk City, from 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 at Roxbury Town Hall, 7167 Kippley Road, Sauk City, with a brief presentation at 4:30 p.m.

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Protection and Public Health Madison & Dane County will be followed.

The project will improve safety at the Hwy. 12 and Hwy. 188/Tetiva Road intersection. There have been numerous crashes at this intersection and many of these crashes are attributed to vehicles failing to stop on the side roads. Three alternatives are currently under review, including a J-turn design, multi-lane roundabout or a signalized intersection. Construction is anticipated for 2026.

The public, especially nearby property owners, are encouraged to attend the meeting to learn more about the proposed improvements and provide input. Comments accepted through March 18. Project maps and other information will be on display and WisDOT staff will be available to explain the proposed improvements and answer questions.

The meeting facility is wheelchair accessible. Deaf or hard-of-hearing persons needing assistance may contact Cody Kammerzelt via the Wisconsin Telecommunication Relay System; dial 711, no later than three working days prior to the meeting.

If unable to attend the in-person meeting, visit wisconsindot.gov/pages/projects/by-region/sw/us12-wis188intersection/default.aspx to view the project materials, which will be posted by Feb. 16.

For more information, contact Cody Kammerzelt at 608-243-5995 or email cody.kammerzelt@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Cody Kammerzelt, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.