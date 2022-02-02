DOT seeks comment on highway improvements

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation requests public review and feedback on two highway projects along Highway 26 between Juneau and Waupun in Dodge County. The presentations explaining the proposed improvements are available online with feedback comment forms. Comments open through Feb. 25.

Highway 26, from Hwy. 33 to south of Milligan Road near the Hwy. 151 interchange

The project would increase the paved shoulder width from three feet to five feet with the use of Highway Safety Improvement Program funding. Wisconsin & Southern Railroad would make improvements to the railroad crossings near Maple and Clay streets.

Construction along this section of Hwy. 26 is scheduled for 2024.

Project information available at wisconsindot.gov/pages/projects/by-region/sw/wis26-burnett/default.aspx.

Hwy. 26, from Hwy. S/Center Street to Hwy. 33

Proposal to resurface Hwy. 26 between Hwy. DF and Hwy. 33, as well as replace concrete pavement at the Center Street/Hwy. S, Hwy. W and Hwy. DF intersections.

Construction along this section of Hwy. 26 is scheduled for 2027, but advanceable to 2024 depending on funding availability.

Project information available at wisconsindot.gov/pages/projects/by-region/sw/wis26-juneau/default.aspx.

For more information on these projects in Dodge County, contact Shaun Anderson at 608-246-5324 or email shaunm.anderson@dot.wi.gov. Written comments regarding the project can be mailed to Shaun Anderson, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.