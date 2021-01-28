DOT seeks input on Hwy. 23 project

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation seeks public input on proposed highway improvements along Highway 23 between Reedsburg and Wisconsin Dells.

The proposed project, scheduled for construction in 2025, would resurface 6.6 miles of Hwy. 23 between Hwy. 33 and Hwy. P. The highway is expected to remain open during construction with traffic managed by flagging operations.

More information available at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/wis23-dellwood/default.aspx.

For more information or comments, contact WisDOT project manager Dan Kleinertz at 608-789-5709, or email daniel.kleinertz@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Dan Kleinertz, WisDOT, 3550 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, WI 54601.