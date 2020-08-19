DOT seeks input on Hwy. 33 improvement project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation seeks public input on improvement alternatives for Highway 33 in Baraboo and West Baraboo.

A virtual public presentation detailing the project alternatives is available for viewing at https://wisconsindot.gov/pages/projects/by-region/sw/wis33-west-baraboo/default.aspx.

The project, scheduled for construction in 2024, includes replacing the existing roadway pavement between W. Mulberry Street in the village of West Baraboo and Taft Avenue in the city of Baraboo.

Preliminary design proposals include replacing the existing 4-lane undivided roadway as a 2-lane roadway with a center two-way left turn lane; replacing three traffic signals and improving operations of the Draper Street and Broadway Street intersections; replacing sidewalk along Hwy. 33 within the village of West Baraboo and replacing sidewalk along Hwy. 33 as needed in the city of Baraboo; upgrading all sidewalk curb ramps along Hwy. 33 to meet ADA compliance; addressing drainage issues and replacing storm sewer facilities.

The village of West Baraboo and the city of Baraboo are expected to replace water and sanitary facilities during the proposed project.