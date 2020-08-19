DOT seeks input on Hwy. 33 improvement project

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation seeks public input on improvement alternatives for Highway 33 in Baraboo and West Baraboo.
A virtual public presentation detailing the project alternatives is available for viewing at https://wisconsindot.gov/pages/projects/by-region/sw/wis33-west-baraboo/default.aspx.
The project, scheduled for construction in 2024, includes replacing the existing roadway pavement between W. Mulberry Street in the village of West Baraboo and Taft Avenue in the city of Baraboo.
Preliminary design proposals include replacing the existing 4-lane undivided roadway as a 2-lane roadway with a center two-way left turn lane; replacing three traffic signals and improving operations of the Draper Street and Broadway Street intersections; replacing sidewalk along Hwy. 33 within the village of West Baraboo and replacing sidewalk along Hwy. 33 as needed in the city of Baraboo; upgrading all sidewalk curb ramps along Hwy. 33 to meet ADA compliance; addressing drainage issues and replacing storm sewer facilities.
The village of West Baraboo and the city of Baraboo are expected to replace water and sanitary facilities during the proposed project.
The public, especially adjacent property owners, are encouraged to view the virtual meeting website and provide input. Comments received prior to Sept. 3 will be included in the environmental document. A comment form is provided on the website. For more information, call WisDOT Project Manager Greg Brecka at 608-245-2671, email gregory.brecka@dot.wi.gov, or mail the WisDOT Southwest Region, 2101 Wright St, Madison, WI 53704.
Additional public involvement meetings are planned in 2021 and 2022 to present the status of the project design and the selection of the preferred alternative.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!