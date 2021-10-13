DOT seeks input on Hwy. 89 resurfacing project between Waterloo and Columbus

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation seeks public input on improvements along Highway 89 from Clarkson Road near Waterloo to Avalon Road near Columbus in Dodge, Dane and Columbia counties. Construction is scheduled for 2024.

A presentation and materials detailing the Hwy. 89 project are available to view at wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/wis89-dodgedanecolumbia/default.aspx or visit wisconsindot.gov and search "WIS 89 Columbia County."

The project also will reconstruct the Hwy. 89 and Hwy. TV intersection north of Waterloo, repair or replace several culvert pipes under the highway and replace the box culvert over Mud Creek.

Hwy. 89 will be closed and detoured for reconstruction of the Hwy. TV intersection and the Mud Creek box culvert. The detour route will follow Hwy. 19 and Hwy. 73. Hwy. 89 will remain open to local residences and businesses.

For more information or to provide comments, contact WisDOT project manager Kyle Treml at kyle.treml@dot.wi.gov, 920-360-7029, or mail to WisDOT Northeast Region, 944 Vanderperren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304.