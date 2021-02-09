DOT seeks public input on Hwy. 60

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released preliminary plans to resurface about 9.4 miles of Highway 60 between Fox Road near Cassell and Hwy. 12 west of Sauk City in Sauk County.

The proposed resurfacing of Hwy. 60 in 2025, with potential advancement to 2024, also will complete minor bridge maintenance and replace beam guards. These maintenance actions will improve the life of the roadway and enhance safety for roadway users. Hwy. 60 will remain open to traffic with work completed under flagging operations.

Information on the resurfacing project can be found at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/wis60-saukcounty/default.aspx. The public, especially adjacent property owners, are invited to view the narrated presentation, download project exhibits and provide feedback. Comments will be received through March 15.

For more information, contact Christopher Hazard at 608-245-2652 or email christopher.hazard@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Christopher Hazard, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.