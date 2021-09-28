DOT seeks public input on Mauston interchange project

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is finalizing plans for the reconstruction of the Highway 90/94 and Hwy. 82 interchange at exit 69 in Mauston. Work began in 2021 to construct temporary traffic crossovers on Hwy. 90/94 in advance of the reconstruction project. Construction on the interchange, including traffic lanes, bridge structures, ramps, and roundabouts, is scheduled to begin in spring 2022, with completion expected in 2023.

The planned work includes reconstruction of ramps and ramp terminals; construction of roundabouts at ramp terminals; replacement of Hwy. 90/94 bridges over the Lemonweir River, Hwy. 82, and westbound Hwy. G; reconstruction of Hwy. 82 between Kennedy Street and Commercial Street; resurfacing between Commercial Street and Powers Avenue; modified lane configurations on Hwy. 82 within the project limits.

WisDOT is presenting the construction information online in lieu of an in-person public meeting. The public is encouraged to view the materials at 511wi.gov, click “Construction Projects, Southwest Region, I-90/94 and WIS 82 Interchange” and contact the project team with comments, questions or concerns. The materials include a project overview, presentation, and comment card. Comments received by Oct. 15 can be reviewed for consideration in advance of the final construction plans. For more information, call Travis Buros at 608-785-5702 or email travis.buros@dot.wi.gov.