DOT to discuss 2 bridge projects

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Beaver Dam Municipal Building, 205 S. Lincoln Ave., Beaver Dam, to discuss a rehabilitation project for the Highway B/Ganske Road and Highway M northbound off-ramp structures over Highway 151 in Dodge County.

The proposed project involves polymer overlays and other minor repairs to the Highway B/Ganske Road bridge over Highway 151 in Beaver Dam and the Highway M northbound off-ramp structure over Highway 151 south of Waupun. A polymer overlay treatment enhances safety and durability of a bridge deck by waterproofing and increasing traction on the driving surface. The treatment also helps to resist damages incidental to winter maintenance, which optimizes pavement life. Work proposed for the Highway M bridge also includes painting of the bridge girders and other structural elements.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During construction, the Highway B bridge will be closed and traffic will be detoured via nearby interchanges and highways. The interchange ramps at Highway B will remain open. Access will be maintained to area businesses. At the Highway M bridge, the northbound off-ramp and Highway 151 will remain open with lane restrictions in place at certain times. Construction is scheduled for 2022.