The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting to discuss a proposed safety improvement project at the Highway 28/67/175 and Highway TW intersection located north of Theresa from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Theresa Town Hall, N8679 Highway P. The brief presentation will be made at 5:45 p.m.
The proposed safety project will reconstruct the intersection to a single-lane roundabout to address the high rate of crashes at the location. The public is encouraged to attend, provide input and ask questions. Construction is scheduled in 2022. Maps showing the proposed improvements will be on display and WisDOT representatives will be available to discuss the project.
You have free articles remaining.
If unable to attend or would like more information, contact project manager Jeremy Hall at 608-245-2655. Written comments can be mailed to Jeremy Hall at the WisDOT Southwest Region, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704, or email jeremy.hall@dot.wi.gov.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)