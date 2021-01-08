DOT virtual public meeting on Hwy. 113 improvements

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a virtual public involvement meeting to gather input on proposed improvements along Highway 113 between Lodi and the Merrimac Ferry.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday. No in-person meeting will take place; however, the presentation will be streamed on YouTube Live at https://youtu.be/cqxUWhskd10. A brief question and answer session will be provided after the presentation, and the public can submit comments via the YouTube chat or email to Emily Kendall at emily.kendall@dot.wi.gov.

WisDOT has two improvement projects planned along the 6.2-mile corridor. A highway safety project is scheduled for 2023 to reconstruct the Hwy. 113/Hwy. V intersection and will include highway resurfacing, replacement of curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards and replacement of guard rail end terminals to meet current standards.

A second project will resurface the highway and widen the paved shoulders between Lodi and the Merrimac Ferry landing. The project is scheduled for 2026 with possible advancement to 2025.