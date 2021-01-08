DOT virtual public meeting on Hwy. 113 improvements

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a virtual public involvement meeting to gather input on proposed improvements along Highway 113 between Lodi and the Merrimac Ferry.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday. No in-person meeting will take place; however, the presentation will be streamed on YouTube Live at https://youtu.be/cqxUWhskd10. A brief question and answer session will be provided after the presentation, and the public can submit comments via the YouTube chat or email to Emily Kendall at emily.kendall@dot.wi.gov.
WisDOT has two improvement projects planned along the 6.2-mile corridor. A highway safety project is scheduled for 2023 to reconstruct the Hwy. 113/Hwy. V intersection and will include highway resurfacing, replacement of curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards and replacement of guard rail end terminals to meet current standards.
A second project will resurface the highway and widen the paved shoulders between Lodi and the Merrimac Ferry landing. The project is scheduled for 2026 with possible advancement to 2025.
Project details can be found at the WisDOT website, https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/wis113-columbiacounty/default.aspx.
Questions and comments regarding the projects can be directed to WisDOT project manager Lalitha Balachandran at 608-246-3382, or by email at lalitha.balachandran@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Lalitha Balachandran, WisDOT Southwest Region, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.
If unable to attend the meeting, the presentation will be available for viewing on the project website.