Downtown PdS starts Night Markets

River Arts Inc. will bring Night Markets to downtown Prairie du Sac from 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 17 at Riverwalk Park and Overlook

Night markets are open air street markets featuring live music, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and other activities designed to drive traffic to downtowns or underutilized spaces and support businesses and community well-being.

Elizabeth Mary, a Dubuque native, is best known as the former lead singer from the band Zero 2 Sixty and acoustic duo, Broken Strings, will perform in the amphitheater.

She is a singer/songwriter sharing life experiences mixing country, blues, and pop.

For more information on this free event, visit riverartsinc.org/night-market or call 608-643-5215