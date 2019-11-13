{{featured_button_text}}
Downtown Reedsburg gets ready for winter holidays

On Nov. 4, Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg helped get Downtown Reedsburg ready for the winter holidays with new winter arrangements designed by The Flower Shop. Sixteen different downtown businesses helped install the new arrangements. Pictured, from left, are Dave Westedt, Dana Westedt, and Marty Krueger.

 JOANN MUNDTH DOUGLAS/Contributed

