Michael Doyle will retire as Foremost Farms president and chief executive officer by the end of the year, according to a July 24 press release. Doyle was appointed president and CEO of the farmer-owned dairy cooperative in 2014. Foremost Farms will conduct a search for a new president and CEO beginning immediately. Doyle cited a desire to spend more time with family as his primary decision to retire.
Doyle formed an alliance with Michigan Milk Producers Association, executed the successful sale of the company’s Rothschild facility, and oversaw the construction of the cooperative’s new Greenville, Michigan, state-of-the-art milk processing plant. Doyle also lead standardizations across the company’s plant network.
Doyle retires with more than 20 years in the food industry. He joined Foremost Farms in 2007 as senior vice president-finance/CFO.
