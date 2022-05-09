DPI awards ARPA grants to library systems

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction will award 33 projects, totaling more than $3 million, as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, to help libraries meet the needs of their communities in the wake of the pandemic.

The ARPA funds, awarded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, will be distributed to 10 public libraries and 15 library systems. The funds are to be used for supporting digital inclusion efforts, providing rapid emergency relief to libraries, and supporting library services that meet the needs of local communities.