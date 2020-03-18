Drawing workshop offered at River Arts on Water Studio
Drawing workshop offered at River Arts on Water Studio

“Untitled” sketch drawing by John Ribble.

 RIVER ARTS INC/Contributed

River Arts on Water Studio will host a drawing workshop with instructor John Ribble on from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 4-5 at the River Arts on Water Studio, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac.

Students in this class should have some drawing experience, or have taken his previous class at River Arts, Beginning Drawing. Topics will include drawing more complex forms, learning to use contour; designing an effective composition; designing and drawing using light and shadow. All drawings in this class will be done from life, not photography. Ribble will bring in several visually interesting objects to set up unique still life settings.

For more information, supplies and registration, visit riverartsinc.org, or email kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.

