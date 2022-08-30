Waterfowl hunting program offered

HORICON — A Learn to Hunt Waterfowl Program will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and Oct. 9 at Horicon National Wildlife Refuge, W4279 Headquarters Road, Mayville. This mandatory four-hour orientation and training session must be completed prior to the drawn hunt date. Hunt dates are Sept. 17, p.m. hunt; Sept. 18, a.m. hunt; Oct. 8, a.m. hunt; Oct. 9, p.m. hunt; Oct. 22, a.m. hunt. Program hosted by Ducks Unlimited, Wisconsin Waterfowl Association, Friends of Horicon National Wildlife Refuge, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service) and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The class will include waterfowl identification, gun safety, water safety, duck calling, range estimation and hunting tactics. The training sessions will be held outdoors and adapted to accommodate all state and CDC guidelines.

Thirty novice hunters from ages 10-adult will have the opportunity to experience a mentored hunt. Applications available by emailing horicon@fws.gov or calling 920-387-6514. Completed applications should be emailed to horicon@fws.gov or mailed by Sept. 1 to Attn: Waterfowl LTH, Horicon National Wildlife Refuge, W4279 Headquarters Road, Mayville, WI 53050.

There will be one mentor per hunter and only the novice hunter will be allowed to hunt. Applicants are not required to have completed hunter education certification in order to participate in a mentored Learn to Hunt program, but do need to obtain a DNR customer number.

For more information, call 920-387-6514 or email horicon@fws.gov.

Drive Sober campaign runs through Labor Day

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign through Labor Day to take impaired drivers off the roads.

Find a safe alternative way home, such as a designated driver; if you suspect a driver is impaired, call 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle and location; download the free Drive Sober mobile app from the WisDOT website which includes a “find a ride” feature to help locate mass transit and taxi services; some bars and restaurants have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home.

For more information, contact Sgt. Jermey Wolfe at jwolfe@co.dodge.wi.us or 920-386-4141.