Drive Sober campaign runs through Labor Day

The Portage Police Department will participate in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign runs through Labor Day to take impaired drivers off the roads.

Find a safe alternative way home, such as a designated driver; if you suspect a driver is impaired, call 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle and location; download the free Drive Sober mobile app from the WisDOT website which includes a “find a ride” feature to help locate mass transit and taxi services; some bars and restaurants have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home.