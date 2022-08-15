 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Drive Sober campaign runs through Labor Day

  • 0

The Portage Police Department will participate in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign runs through Labor Day to take impaired drivers off the roads.

Find a safe alternative way home, such as a designated driver; if you suspect a driver is impaired, call 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle and location; download the free Drive Sober mobile app from the WisDOT website which includes a “find a ride” feature to help locate mass transit and taxi services; some bars and restaurants have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Delgado presents at quilt show

Maday Delgado of Baraboo, will present a one-hour lecture titled “The Art of Curves in Art Quilts” at the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show, Sept. 8-…

PETS OF WEEK: Artemis and Libby

PETS OF WEEK: Artemis and Libby

Artemis is an 8-month-old Rottweiler/Australian cattle dog mix surrendered because her owner no longer had time. Artemis is a very sweet girl,…

HHS holds 45th class reunion

HHS holds 45th class reunion

HORICON — Horicon High School class of 1977 held its 45th reunion on July 30 at Horicon Hills Country Club. Those in attendance were, Steven S…

PETS OF WEEK: Lexi and Clover

PETS OF WEEK: Lexi and Clover

Lexi is a 3-year-old boxer/bulldog/mixed breed. This little 45-pound dog will steal your heart – she’s very sweet, active, playful and silly. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News