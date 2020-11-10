Drive-through COVID-19 testing on Nov. 11

The Adams County Health & Human Services Department-Division of Public Health will host a drive-thru community testing site for COVID-19 from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 11 at Woodside Sports Complex, 1770 Highway 13, Wisconsin Dells.

The test sites are open to all Wisconsin residents ages 5 and older with at least one symptom of COVID-19, or close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases, regardless of symptoms. The tests are free of charge.

A few days prior to the event, a link to the ACPH Facebook page to pre-register will be provided to ease wait times. Tests will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. A map to direct traffic flow and updates also will be posted on Facebook the day of the event. Monitor facebook.com/adamscountypublichealth for updates.

If unable to attend, call 608-339-4559 or visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community-testing.htm.