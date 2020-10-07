 Skip to main content
Drive-through COVID-19 testing set
The Town of Rome Fire Department, the Adams County Health & Human Services Department- Division of Public Health and the Wisconsin National Guard will host two drive-thru community testing sites for COVID-19 from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 9 at the fire department, 156 Alpine Drive, Nekoosa and from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 14 at Woodside Sports Complex, 1770 Highway 13, Wisconsin Dells.

The test sites are open to all Wisconsin residents ages 5 and older with at least one symptom of COVID-19, or close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases, regardless of symptoms. The tests are free of charge.

A few days prior to the event, a link to the ACPH Facebook page to pre-register will be provided to ease wait times. Tests will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. A map to direct traffic flow and updates also will be posted on Facebook the day of the event. Monitor facebook.com/adamscountypublichealth for updates.

If unable to attend, call 608-339-4559 or visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community-testing.htm.

