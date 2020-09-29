 Skip to main content
Drive-thru brat fry planned
COLUMBUS — Kiwanis Club of Columbus will host a drive-thru brat fry from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 Columbus Fireman's Park Rest Haven 1049 Park Ave., Columbus. Enter and exit via Park Avenue.

Brats, $3; hot dogs, $2; cookies, $1; brat, water and chips meal, $5. Large order, call 920-285-4107. Proceeds stay in the community.

Volunteers will wear masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Participants can also pre-order holiday wreaths for delivery by Nov. 25.

