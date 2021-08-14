 Skip to main content
Drive-thru brat fry today
Baraboo Optimists will host a drive-thru brat fry from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Pierces’ Express Marketplace, 935 Eighth St., Baraboo, enter on Jefferson Street.

