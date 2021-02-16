Drive-thru breakfast planned

Knights of Columbus Blackhawk Council 3099, will host a drive-thru country breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 7 in the St. Aloysius parking lot, 608 Oak St., Sauk City. Dine-in not available.

The menu includes fresh from the griddle pancakes, farm fresh egg bake, sausage links, applesauce cup and fruit cup.

Sauk-Prairie emergency personnel, including firefighters, EMT’s and police, wearing their dress uniforms will receive free breakfast in thanks for their service.

Cost is $8 and online pre-orders are encouraged at knightsofcolumbus3099foodorder.com or call 608-963-0338 before Wednesday, March 3; drive up orders will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.