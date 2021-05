Reedsburg Area Historical Society will host its annual drive-thru chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. until sold out May 30 at Reedsburg Area Pioneer Log Village, E7882 Highway 33, Reedsburg.

There will be 1,500 meals sold and anyone ordering six or more meals, must call 608-495-3499, leave voicemail, or email rahspv@gmail.com. The half chicken meal is $12 and is grilled the old-fashioned way by the “KC’s.”