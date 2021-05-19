 Skip to main content
Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic set
The Juneau County Health Department will host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 3-7 p.m. May 26 at the Mauston Fire Station, 432 S. Hickory St., Mauston. Everyone, age 18 and older, is welcome. The clinic will offer the one dose Janssen vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. The vaccine is free and no identification is required. No appointments are necessary. Vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

If unable to attend, or an approved vaccine is needed for youth ages 12-17, call the Juneau County Health Department at 608-847-9279 to schedule an appointment.

Remember to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash hands frequently.

