The Juneau County Health Department will host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 3-7 p.m. June 9 at the Necedah Public Safety Building, 603 W. North St. for anyone age 18 and older. The clinic will offer the one dose Janssen vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

The vaccine is free and no identification is required. No appointments are necessary. Vaccines will be available on a first come-first served basis.

For another date or for youth ages 12-17, call 608-847-9279 to schedule an appointment.