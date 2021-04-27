 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic set
0 comments

Drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic set

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Adams County Public Health will host a free, drive-through Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic from noon to 1 p.m. April 29 at the Town of Rome Fire Department, 1156 Alpine Drive, Nekoosa. The Moderna vaccine requires two doses, and is authorized for everyone ages 18 and older.

Schedule an appointment at bit.ly/2Pm2vR6 or call 608-339-4559, walk-ins will be welcome, but appointments are highly recommended.

For more information on COVID-19 cases and vaccine locally, visit facebook.com/adamscountypublichealth or facebook.com/gundersenmoundview.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News