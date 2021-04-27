Drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic set

Adams County Public Health will host a free, drive-through Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic from noon to 1 p.m. April 29 at the Town of Rome Fire Department, 1156 Alpine Drive, Nekoosa. The Moderna vaccine requires two doses, and is authorized for everyone ages 18 and older.
Schedule an appointment at bit.ly/2Pm2vR6 or call 608-339-4559, walk-ins will be welcome, but appointments are highly recommended.
For more information on COVID-19 cases and vaccine locally, visit facebook.com/adamscountypublichealth or facebook.com/gundersenmoundview.