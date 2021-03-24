Drive-thru farmers market offered in Reedsburg

The Peace & Justice Commission of Sacred Heart Catholic Church will host a pre-order drive-thru farmers market from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 10 in the Sacred Heart School parking lot, 545 N. Oak St., Reedsburg.

Ten vendors will offer their produce and products for pick up directly from them with one stop. They will offer locally produced meats including beef, snack sticks, summer sausage, hot dogs, most cuts; pork, bacon, brats, cured ham, ground, chops; mushrooms, grains, honey, bakery, teas, garlic, carrots, cheese, maple syrup, gourmet jams and jellies, preserves and more.

Call 608-524-2028 for a contact and product list for the vendors. Orders must be placed by April 8. Vendors will be masked and will place purchases directly in trunks or open car doors. Some vendors do accept credit cards, but most payments, by cash or check in exact amounts, separated by vendor in an envelope is required.