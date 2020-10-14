Drive-thru flu vaccine clinic offered

Adams County Health & Human Services-Division of Public Health will host a drive-thru community flu vaccine clinic from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 19 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 511 W. Lake St., Friendship. Appointments are not required. Vaccine is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Anyone with Medicare or Medicaid can receive the vaccine or those that are not insured. If unable to attend, call your health care provider or ACPH to schedule an appointment.

It takes at least 2 weeks after getting the flu vaccine for the body to build up defenses against flu infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that people get a flu vaccine by Halloween, however, if unable to get vaccinated by Halloween, protection from the virus can still happen, even into January.

For more information, call Adams County Public Health at 608-339-4505.