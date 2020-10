The Lake Delton Lions Club partnering with the Lake Delton Fire Department will offer a drive-thru Halloween event from 6 p.m. until the candy is gone on Oct. 31. Pre-bagged treats will be handed out to the first 400 children age 4 through fifth grade from the Wisconsin Dells School District at the Lake Delton Fire Department, 45 Miller Drive, Lake Delton. Families must remain in their vehicles.