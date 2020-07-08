Drive-thru ice cream social offered for farmers
The Farmer Angel Network partnered with area agri-businesses to celebrate local farmers by holding a drive-thru ice cream social. Receive individual ice cream cups and other goodies. This is a “farmers only” event.

The ice cream social will be held:

  • July 15: 5-7 p.m., Lime Ridge Agri Supply, 115 Minor St. Lime Ridge;
  • July 17: 1-3 p.m., Compeer Office, 1430 N. Ridge Drive, Prairie du Sac;
  • July 24: 1-3 p.m., River Valley Vet Clinic, 395 Main St., Plain;
  • July 25: 4-9 p.m., Scenic Bluffs Equipment, 1139 Eighth St., Baraboo.
