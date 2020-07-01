Drive-thru ice cream social offered for farmers
Drive-thru ice cream social offered for farmers

The Farmer Angel Network has partnered with area agri-businesses to celebrate local farmers by holding a drive-thru ice cream social. Drive-thru to receive individual ice cream cups and other goodies. This is a “farmers only” event.

The ice cream social will be held:

  • July 15

5-7 p.m. - Lime Ridge Agri Supply, 115 Minor St. Lime Ridge.

  • July 17

1-3 p.m. - Compeer Office, N. Ridge Drive, Prairie du Sac

  • July 24

1-3 p.m. - River Valley Vet Clinic, 395 Main St., Plain.

  • July 25

4-9 p.m. - Scenic Bluffs Equipment, 1139 Eighth St., Baraboo.

