Drive-thru job fair planned

MADISON - The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin, the WorkSmart Network, Wisconsin Job Service and the county economic development departments, will host drive-thru job fairs in Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Marquette and Sauk counties, to connect job seekers to local hiring opportunities.

Local job seekers who attend the fair from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dodge County Fairgrounds, Highway 33, Beaver Dam, can receive job postings and employer information without leaving their car. Volunteers wearing the appropriate personal protection equipment will provide attendees with a bag containing information from participating employers.