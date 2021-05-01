 Skip to main content
Drive-thru job fairs planned
The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin, the WorkSmart Network, Wisconsin Job Service and the county economic development departments, will host drive-thru job fairs in Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Marquette and Sauk counties, to connect job seekers to local hiring opportunities.

On Wednesday, from 3 to 7 p.m., job seekers who attend the fairs can receive job postings and employer information without leaving their car. Volunteers wearing the appropriate personal protection equipment will provide attendees with a bag containing information from participating employers. Local job fair locations include:

  • Madison College Portage Campus, 330 W. Collins St., Portage
  • Pioneer Park, N. Pioneer Park Road, Westfield

For more information, visit wdbscw.org/drive-thru-job-fair.

