Drive-thru Medication Take Back Day set for Oct. 24

Prairie Ridge Health and the Columbus Police Department will host a drive-thru Medication Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 24 at Prairie Ridge Health’s main entrance, 1515 Park Ave., Columbus.

Community members may drive up and drop off unused or expired medications in the original containers. Remove or cross out all personal identification from the containers. Loose medication will be accepted. Sharps containers will be provided. For more information regarding this free event call 920-623-2200.