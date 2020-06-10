Drive-thru pork chip dinner offered
Drive-thru pork chip dinner offered

The Baraboo Area Senior Citizens Organization host a Father's Day pork chop dinner drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 21 at the Baraboo Civic Center, 124 Second St., Baraboo.

Dinner includes a boneless pork chop, sauerkraut, baked potato, baked beans, applesauce, dinner roll, and milk. Reservations are encouraged, $12, call 608-356-8464 or Richard Knuth 608-393-7314 until June 15. A limited number of dinners will be available without reservations for $14.

The Sauk County Pork Producers will prepare the pork chops from The Meat Market in Baraboo.

A drive-thru brat stand will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27 at Pierce's Express Market, 935 Eighth St., Baraboo.

