Drive-thru pork chop dinner planned

St. Norbert’s Council of Catholic Women will host a drive-thru pork chop dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at St. Norbert, 8944 Highway Y, Roxbury. This event is pre-order only at stnorbertccw.com or call 608-393-6012. Orders due by end of day Feb. 20.