 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Drive-thru pork chop dinner planned

  • 0

St. Norbert’s Council of Catholic Women will host a drive-thru pork chop dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at St. Norbert, 8944 Highway Y, Roxbury. This event is pre-order only at stnorbertccw.com or call 608-393-6012. Orders due by end of day Feb. 20.

Dinners are $15 and include a marinated 16-ounce boneless pork chop seasoned with barbecue rub from Wood BBQ Catering, baked potato, cole slaw, applesauce, dinner roll, and dessert. Boneless chops only are $10 and there is a $3 hot dog meal available for kids. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage licenses

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News