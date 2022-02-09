Drive-thru pork chop dinner planned

St. Norbert’s Council of Catholic Women will host a drive-thru pork chop dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at St. Norbert, 8944 Highway Y, Roxbury. This event is pre-order only at stnorbertccw.com or call 608-393-6012. Orders due by end of day Feb. 20.
Dinners are $15 and include a marinated 16-ounce boneless pork chop seasoned with barbecue rub from Wood BBQ Catering, baked potato, cole slaw, applesauce, dinner roll, and dessert. Boneless chops only are $10 and there is a $3 hot dog meal available for kids.