Drive-thru pork chop dinner set

Dinners are $14 and include a marinated 16-ounce boneless pork chop seasoned with barbecue rub from Wood BBQ Catering, baked potato, baked beans, applesauce, dinner roll, and dessert. Boneless chops only are available for $9 and there is a $3 hot dog meal available for kids. Dinner must be pre-ordered by end of day Sunday at stnorbertccw.com or 608-393-6012.