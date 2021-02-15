 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drive-thru pork chop dinner set
comments

Drive-thru pork chop dinner set

{{featured_button_text}}

St. Norbert’s Council of Catholic Women will hold a drive-thru pork chop dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 28 at St. Norbert Church, 8944 Highway Y, Roxbury.

Dinners are $14 and include a marinated 16-ounce boneless pork chop seasoned with barbecue rub from Wood BBQ Catering, baked potato, baked beans, applesauce, dinner roll, and dessert. Boneless chops only are available for $9 and there is a $3 hot dog meal available for kids. Dinner must be pre-ordered by end of day Sunday at stnorbertccw.com or 608-393-6012.

comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News