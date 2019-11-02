Columbia County residents may take expired or unused medications for disposal to the city of Portage Police Department, 117 W. Pleasant St. Portage; Columbia County Law Enforcement Center, 711 E. Cook St., Portage; city of Lodi Police Department, 142 S. Main St., Lodi; city of Columbus Police Department, 159 S. Ludington St., Columbus; city of Wisconsin Dells Police Department, 712 Oak St., Wisconsin Dells, where permanent drop boxes are located.
