On April 22, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Walgreens in Mauston, and SAFE in Juneau County will join other agencies to participate in the National Drug Take Back event.

Unwanted, unused, or expired medications can be disposed of safely and in an environmentally friendly manner at three drive-thru locations where a volunteer will collect the medications or they can be dropped off inside.

8-10 a.m.: Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, 200 Oak St., Mauston

10 a.m. to noon: Walgreens, 403 Gateway Ave., Mauston

Have medications in a sealed bag, if provided in bottle or packaging it will be kept; remain in the vehicle and volunteers will collect the medications.

All medications should be kept out of sight and reach of children. Medications should ideally be stored in a locked box, cabinet, or safe. If in need of a free prescription drug lock box, contact a SAFE in Juneau County coordinator at 608-847-9373.