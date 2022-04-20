Drug Take Back Day is April 30

On April 30, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, the Elroy Police Department, Walgreens in Mauston, and SAFE in Juneau County will join other agencies across the state to participate in the National Drug Take Back event. Individuals can bring unwanted, unused, or expired medications to be disposed of safely and in an environmentally friendly manner.

8:30-11:30 a.m.: Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, 200 Oak St., Mauston

8 a.m. to noon: Elroy Police Department, 1717 Omaha St., Elroy

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Walgreens, 403 Gateway Ave., Mauston

Dependent on weather, the locations will have drive-thru and drop-off options. A volunteer will collect the medications or they can be dropped off. Volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves. While not required at this time those who choose to wear masks will be supported.

How to prepare for contactless disposal:

Have medications in a sealed bag, if provided in bottle or packaging it will be kept.

Remain in the vehicle and volunteers will collect the medications.

For more details, visit “SAFE In Juneau County” on Facebook or call 608-847-9373.

Medications should be properly stored in the home to avoid accidental ingestion or misuse. All medications should be kept out of sight and reach of children. Medications should ideally be stored in a locked box, cabinet, or safe. Avoid keeping medications in a purse, bag, car, or countertop where they can easily be accessed. If in need of a free prescription drug lock box, contact a SAFE in Juneau County coordinator at 608-847-9373.