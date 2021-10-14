Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 23

On Oct. 23, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, the Elroy Police Department, and SAFE in Juneau County will join other agencies across the state to participate in the National Drug Take Back event sponsored by the Dose of Reality Campaign. Individuals can bring unwanted, unused, or expired medications to be disposed of safely and in an environmentally friendly manner.

Two drive-thru events are planned from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, 200 Oak St., Mauston and from 8 a.m. to noon at the Elroy Police Department, 1717 Omaha St., Elroy. Drive up to the location and a volunteer with a box will collect medications. Volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves, and the process of collecting medications from vehicles will be done as quickly, efficiently, and safely as possible, with the process taking no more than 10-15 seconds.

Prepare for drop off by placing medications in a sealed bag with or without internal packaging; remain in vehicle, roll down window and drop medications into the box; visit “SAFE In Juneau County” on Facebook for more details or call 608-847-9373.

If a free prescription drug lock box is needed to store medications at home, contact Chandler with SAFE at 608-847-9373.