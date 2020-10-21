Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 24

On Oct. 24, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, the Elroy Police Department, and SAFE in Juneau County will join other agencies across the state to participate in the National Drug Take Back event sponsored by the Dose of Reality Campaign. This initiative allows individuals to bring unwanted, unused, or expired medications to be disposed of safely and in an environmentally friendly manner.

Two Take Back Events are planned for Juneau County from 8 a.m. to noon at the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, 200 Oak St., Mauston, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Elroy Police Department, 1717 Omaha St., Elroy.

Both locations will take place in a drive-thru set up. In Mauston, drive up to the Sheriff’s Office and be greeted by a volunteer with a box to collect their medications, and the same thing will happen at the Elroy Police Department. Event volunteers will wear masks and gloves, and the collections will be done as quickly, efficiently, and safely as possible, with the process taking no more than 10-15 seconds.

Present medications in a sealed bag, completely ready to drop off. If a bottle or any sort of packaging is included, it will not be returned

Remain in vehicle at all times. Volunteers will approach the vehicle with a box, roll down car window and drop medications into the box.