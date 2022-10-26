 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 29

  • 0

On Oct. 29, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, the Elroy Police Department, Walgreens in Mauston, and SAFE in Juneau County will join other agencies across the state to participate in the National Drug Take Back event.

Individuals can bring unwanted, unused, or expired medications to be disposed of safely and in an environmentally friendly manner.

  • 8:30-10:30 a.m.: Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, 200 Oak St., Mauston
  • 8 -11 a.m.: Elroy Police Department, 1717 Omaha St., Elroy
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Walgreens, 403 Gateway Ave., Mauston

The locations will have drive-thru and drop-off options. A volunteer will collect the medications or they can be dropped off inside. 

  • Have medications in a sealed bag, if provided in bottle or packaging it will be kept.
  • Remain in the vehicle and volunteers will collect the medications.
  • For more details, visit “SAFE In Juneau County” on Facebook or call 608-847-9373.

People are also reading…

Medications should be properly stored in the home to avoid accidental ingestion or misuse. All medications should be kept out of sight and reach of children. Medications should ideally be stored in a locked box, cabinet, or safe. Avoid keeping medications in a purse, bag, car, or countertop where they can easily be accessed. If in need of a free prescription drug lock box, contact a SAFE in Juneau County coordinator at 608-847-9373.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Radewan wins $1K scholarship

Radewan wins $1K scholarship

Olivia Radewan of Poynette helped save lives by hosting an American Red Cross blood drive and earned a $1,000 scholarship. As part of the Red …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News