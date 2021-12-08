 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drug take back event held for seniors
0 Comments

Drug take back event held for seniors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Drug take back event held for seniors

From left, Capt. Gary Pederson, Juneau County Sheriff’s Office; Jim Murphy, WRJC; Wisconsin State Rep. Tony Kurtz, Det. Shaun Goyette, JCSO; display some of the drugs collected from Meals on Wheels customers during a special drug take back event on Dec. 2.

 CHANDLER HANSEN/Contributed

Drug take back event held for seniors

On Dec. 2, the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eagle Country—Juneau County Office, SAFE in Juneau County, Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, WRJC, and Rep. Tony Kurtz teamed up to host a drug take back event.

They helped ensure Meals on Wheels recipients living in the Wonewoc, Union Center and Elroy areas were able to safely dispose of unneeded medications. Volunteers Jim Murphy and Kent Penshorne from WRJC and Rep. Kurtz delivered meals while Capt. Gary Pederson, Deputy Scott Jennings and Det. Shaun Goyette from the sheriff’s office assisted with the drug take back event.

If anyone needs assistance storing or discarding unneeded medications, contact SAFE in Juneau County at 608-847-9373. Medication lockboxes, cabinet/refrigerator locks, and medication disposable bags are available for free from the Juneau County Health Department or they can be mailed directly to your home.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News