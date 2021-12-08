Drug take back event held for seniors

On Dec. 2, the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eagle Country—Juneau County Office, SAFE in Juneau County, Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, WRJC, and Rep. Tony Kurtz teamed up to host a drug take back event.

They helped ensure Meals on Wheels recipients living in the Wonewoc, Union Center and Elroy areas were able to safely dispose of unneeded medications. Volunteers Jim Murphy and Kent Penshorne from WRJC and Rep. Kurtz delivered meals while Capt. Gary Pederson, Deputy Scott Jennings and Det. Shaun Goyette from the sheriff’s office assisted with the drug take back event.

If anyone needs assistance storing or discarding unneeded medications, contact SAFE in Juneau County at 608-847-9373. Medication lockboxes, cabinet/refrigerator locks, and medication disposable bags are available for free from the Juneau County Health Department or they can be mailed directly to your home.