Leaders from Divine Savior Healthcare and the Sisters of the Divine Savior have signed a letter of intent to affiliate with Aspirus, a leading rural health care system based in Wausau. The two organizations now begin the due diligence process and expect to finalize the affiliation by the end of 2019.
Based in Portage, DSH was founded in 1917, by the sisters of the Divine Savior, and has grown to provide excellent health care services at its hospital, clinics, skilled nursing and assisted living facility, home health services, paramedic level ambulance service, child care center, medically-integrated fitness center and more.
Aspirus is a non-profit, community-directed health system based in Wausau, with more than 7,500 employees, Aspirus focuses on improving the health and well-being of people throughout Wisconsin and upper Michigan. Aspirus was recognized in 2018 and 2019 by IBM Watson Health as a Top 15 Health System in its annual study identifying the top-performing health systems in the country.
For more information, visit aspirus.org.
