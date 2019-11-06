The sixth annual Dueling Pianos will be held from 7-10 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Dorf Haus, 8931 County Highway Y, Sauk City.
The Chicago Keys composed of Chris Heroldt, Sara Schreiner, and Emily Hendersen, all working pianist/vocalists from Chicago. Featuring stellar musicianship, a wide array of music, beautiful harmonies, and appropriate humor, Chicago Keys provides energetic renditions of more than a thousand different songs, ranging from your favorite jazz standards to today’s chart-toppers. Feel free to sing along as Chicago Keys take your requests.
Tickets are $25 per person for show only, and $50 per person for dinner and show and can be purchased by tables of four, six, or eight. For tickets, call 608-643-5215, visit riverartsinc.org, or in person at the River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac.
